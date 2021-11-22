A64 closed at Malton in both directions following 'serious' collision
The A64 has been closed in both direction by North Yorkshire Police after a "serious" collision earlier this morning.
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:21 am
Updated
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 9:24 am
Officers said they were called to the crash just before 7am this morning on the A64 west of Malton near the turn-off to the village of Welburn.
It is not known if there are any injuries, but the road is likely to be closed for some time and drivers are advised to avoid the area.
National Highways said the road is currently blocked due to an incident involving two cars.
The AA is reporting severe delays and queuing traffic in both directions between B1248 York Road (Musley Bank) and Barnygate Lane at High Hutton.