The A64 has been closed near Malton due to a "serious" crash. (Photo: Google)

Officers said they were called to the crash just before 7am this morning on the A64 west of Malton near the turn-off to the village of Welburn.

It is not known if there are any injuries, but the road is likely to be closed for some time and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

National Highways said the road is currently blocked due to an incident involving two cars.