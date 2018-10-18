A64 closure: Coastliner buses to run diversion timetable

The Coastliner bus service will be affected by the closure of part of the A64.

This weekend, due to the planned closure of part of the road between York and Malton, the Coastliner will be running a diversion timetable.

On Friday, all buses after the 19:27 from York and the 20:14 from Malton will run non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton.

On Saturday, buses will be running as normal between Leeds and York, except for the 19:58, 20:58 and 21:58 which will run 10 minutes later.

There will be one bus an hour between York, Malton and Scarborough, which will then run non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton.

From Malton, passengers will be able to catch buses to Pickering and Whitby.

Buses from Whitby, Thornton-le-Dale and Pickering will finish at Malton, where passengers will be able to catch the non-stop bus to York.

On Sunday, buses will leave Leeds 15 minutes earlier than the normal times, with the first bus scheduled to run every hour from 08:00 until 20:45, 21:30 and 22:15.

From York (Stonebow) to Leeds, services will be running at different times, starting at 06:47, 07:47, 08:45, 09:45, 10:30, then every hour until 19:30, 20:23 and 21:08.

Buses between Leeds and Scarborough will run non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton.

The full timetable for this weekend can be found here