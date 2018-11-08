A64 closure: here's the diverted timetable for Coastliner buses running this weekend

The Coastliner bus service will be affected by the closure of part of the A64.

This weekend (9-11 November) buses will follow a diverted timetable.

Friday 9 November

On Friday buses will run as normal throughout the day. Changes will start from York towards the coast at 1927 and at 2014 from Malton towards York where buses will run non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton.

Saturday 10 November

Buses will be running as normal between Leeds and York, except for the 1958, 2058 and 2158 from Leeds which will run 10 mins later.

There will be one bus an hour between York, Malton and Scarborough, which runs non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton. From Malton, passengers will be able to catch buses to Pickering and Whitby.

Buses from Whitby, Thornton-le-Dale and Pickering will finish at Malton, where passengers need to change for buses to York and Leeds. These buses will run non-stop between Malton and Stockton on the Forest.

Sunday 11 November

Buses will leave Leeds 15 mins earlier than the normal times, with the first bus at 0800, then every hour until 2045, 2130 and 2215.

From York train station to Leeds, services will be running at different times, starting at 0655, 0755, 0855, 0955, 1040, then every hour until 1940, 2032 and 2117.

Buses between Leeds and Scarborough will run non-stop between Stockton on the Forest and Malton.

You can see more information on the timetable here.