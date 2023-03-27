The A64 is closed in both directions between Tadcaster and York due to the crash, which happened at 1.20am this morning.

In an update, North Yorkshire Police said the road will remain closed between the A659 and A1237 until at least 3pm this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, it added.

Drivers have been told to avoid the area following a crash.

A diversion is in place for drivers due to the full road closure, to allow collision investigation work to take place.

National Highways said local routes are “extremely congested” and that “there are very long delays in both directions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bus operator Coastliner said that due to the A64 closure, the 840 and 843 routes which serve Malton, Whitby and Scarborough would not be able to reach certain stops near York.