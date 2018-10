The A64 near Malton is set to close this Friday – the first of three weekend closures.

Due to essential maintenance works, the road between Crambeck and Low Hutton will be closed from 8pm on Friday to 6am on Monday.

This is to allow a £1.4 million scheme to reconstruct the road.

Two other weekend closures have been scheduled in November, from Friday, 9 to Monday, 12 and from Friday, 16 to Monday, 19.