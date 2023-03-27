A64: Teenager killed in 'serious collision' as major road remains closed

North Yorkshire Police said an 18-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision with a car on the A64 at around 1.20am on Monday March 27.

The man died at the scene of the crash and his family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The A64 is closed in both directions between Tadcaster and York due to the crash, which is not expected to reopen until at least 3pm this afternoon.

An 18-year-old man has been killed in a collision on the A64.

Officers said a black BMW was travelling along the eastbound carriageway and struck a pedestrian. The driver, a man in his 40s, is helping North Yorkshire Police with their investigation.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or saw the pedestrian or black BMW is urged to come forward and email [email protected] or call police on 101. Quote police reference number 12230054266 when providing details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion is in place for drivers due to the full road closure between the A659 and A1237 to allow collision investigation and recovery work to take place.

National Highways said “there are still long delays in both directions” and local routes are “extremely congested”.

Bus operator Coastliner said that due to the A64 closure, the 840 and 843 routes which serve Malton, Whitby and Scarborough would not be able to reach certain stops near York and some services have been cancelled.