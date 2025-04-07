AFC Eastfield sink West Pier in seven-goal thriller to move into first cup final
The hosts took a 2-0 lead, however, Darren Clough pulled one back just before half-time. It looked as though Eastfield were running out of time until Chris Sowray equalised in the 90th minute.
In a crazy finale, Clough put Eastfield ahead in the 91st minute with a cracking strike, Pier levelling a minute later and Clough then won it in the dying moments thanks to a stunning strike from the halfway line when he saw the Pier keeper well off his line. Eastfield meet Heslerton in the final later this month. Clough and Samuel Okafor were the men of the match for Eastfield, who lost 14-0 to Pier last season.
Edgehill worked hard for a 3-2 win at Beckett League Division 1 title-chasers Wombleton in the Scarborough FA District Cup semi-final.
Josh Greening netted a late double to win it for Edgehill after Joe Gallagher had levelled for them just after half-time. Edgehill will now play Newlands in the final.
Newlands lost 5-2 at Langtoft in the ER County League Championship North.
In Beckett League Division 1, Goal Sports lost 3-1 at home to Ayton, Zac Hansen hitting two and sub Isaac Sands netting one for Ayton and Jordan Padgham on target for the hosts.
Snainton lost 2-0 at home to Amotherby & Swinton in the Ryedale Hospital Cup semi-final.
Tom Stockdale and Matty Bean scored a brace apiece as promoted Heslerton won 5-2 at Amotherby & Swinton Reserves in Division 2.