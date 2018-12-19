After selling out Scarborough's Open Air Theatre, Kylie will now play Glastonbury's legend slot in 2019

Kylie Minogue has been announced in the legend slot at the 2019 Glastonbury festival, not long after selling out Scarborough's Open Air Theatre.

The singer will play the legendary festival next year, 14 years after breast cancer forced her to pull out of headlining the festival.

She will play the tea-time slot on Sunday, June 30, following on from Barry Gibb and Dolly Parton in recent years.

Kylie was the first big announcement for the 2019 summer season at the Open Air Theatre last month, and she is due to play on Thursday, August 1.

Next summer’s shows will see Kylie performing a series of career-spanning hits from her unparalleled back catalogue.

Fans who want to see her, however, will be disappointed if they haven't got tickets already as they have sold out.