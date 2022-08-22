Air ambulance called as teenager rescued from mountain bike crash at Dalby Forest

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team were called after the teenager suffered upper body injuries on the red route in Dalby Forest at around 10am on Sunday August 21.

The teenager was already receiving treatment from paramedics and the air ambulance when rescue teams arrived, who were needed to help move the patient with a rescue stretcher.

A crew of 10, who were deployed for more than two hours, carried the teenager to an ambulance waiting to take him to hospital.

An air ambulance was called to treat the injured teenager. (Photo: Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team)

Earlier, rescue teams were called to Saltergate in the North York Moors near Pickering after a woman suffered a lower leg injury on Friday August 19.

The call, at 8.53pm from North Yorkshire Police, marked the 50th rescue that teams have been called to so far in 2022.

Crews were called to the path leaving the Hole of Horcum to Saltergate Corner to help stabilise the woman’s injuries and carry her to an ambulance waiting to take her to hospital.

A total of 17 rescuers and two vehicles were deployed for more than two hours.