Alpamare latest: only the new spa at Scarborough waterpark will be open every day

Alpamare, the company that runs Scarborough's £14m waterpark, has said the new spa, soon to be opened, will open all year round - but the rest of the park won't.

The company faces a winding-up petition over debts owed to one of its creditors, British Gas.

Alpamare is hoping that by Tuesday, the day before the British Gas Trading Ltd case is due to be held in London, it can secure a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) to meet its debt obligations.

However, the company has said that it will “adapt” the way the Scarborough attraction is run moving forward.

Anton Hoefter, Alpamare’s Head of Operations, told the Local Democracy Reporting service that once a new wellness spa opens on the site then the plan will be to “reduce the winter opening hours for the waterpark”.

He added: “The Spa will always be open, with the waterpark open weekends and holidays.”

Scarborough Council has backed the operator of the £14m waterpark. The council funded the construction of it by giving a £9m loan to the developers of the project, Benchmark Leisure.

Cllr Helen Mallory, Scarborough Borough Council’s Deputy Leader, said: “Alpamare has made us aware of the CVA proposal and its plans to adapt its business operation model with the aim of increasing profitability going forward.

"This does not affect the council’s ongoing relationship with Benchmark or the security of the loan agreement we have with them.

“We are delighted to hear that Alpamare’s plans include the forthcoming opening of the state of the art Wellness Spa, which will attract more visitors and may well appeal to a different type of customer compared to those that have visited the waterpark to date.”

