Police appeal for witnesses after an altercation between two drivers in Scarborough. -

The altercation between two drivers occurred at around 2.50pm on Monday April 11.

It involved a man and woman who were driving two different vehicles - a silver Peugeot and a purple Honda.

The incident began at the roundabout of the A165 Filey Road/A1039, and ended near to Boak End Garage.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to this incident.

A 60-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident. He has since been released under investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to dial 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 320 Stephanie Palmer, quoting reference number 12220061139.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected], quoting reference number 12220061139.