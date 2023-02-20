Ambulance and car collide on Whitby's New Bridge
Police were called out to an incident by Whitby’s high level bridge on Sunday (Feb 19) lunchtime.
By Duncan Atkins
44 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:02pm
The incident involved a collision between an ambulance and a grey Audi A3 car on Airy Hill – near St Hilda’s Youth Centre – at around 12.25pm.
It is believed the ambulance was overtaking the car when the collision occurred.
Police say no-one was hurt.
The scene was clear by 3.30pm after both vehicles were safely recovered and debris cleared from the road surface.