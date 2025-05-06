Andy Chilton & Mason Vasey star at Guisborough DMC Summer Series opener at Aislaby

Mason Vasey was the Youth expert winner at Aislaby's opening trial of Guisborough DMC Summer Series. Photo by John Watson

​Guisborough DMC kicked off the first of their Summer Series trials at a very dry Aislaby quarry on the outskirts of Whitby.

This is a marvellous venue incorporating the old defunct stone quarries once used to build the surrounding village and farmsteads.

A 1pm start saw a good entry of 50 riders turn out to do battle over the three laps, 10-section circuit, and this one was plotted by first-time Clerk of Course, Adrian Hewson, who did an excellent job.

Winner of expert class, Andy Chilton, originally from Whitby, now at Moorsholm, lost an unexpected five marks on the second hazard where Beth Ashurst observed, and five on the difficult rocks of Rob Welford’s on section nine, but rattled the other sections off with clean rides.

Harry Tindall was the Youth C winner at Aislaby. Photos by John Watson

Teenager Mason Vasey, from Fylingthorpe, put a solid ride together to take the Youth expert award, and Matilda Arbon, from Marske, fresh from a nail-biting win in her first World Championship foray in Spain, won the Youth A category from friend and rival, another up and coming youngster from Scarborough, Reuben Norris.

Superb rides from the pair of them.

Northallerton’s Andy Lishman nailed the Intermediate class with a convincing ride, and Middlesbrough’s Chris Brown kept it together to edge the Clubman A class by two marks from Whitby’s Richard Tindale, who is now beginning to make his presence felt after many years away from the sport.

There was also keen competition in the youth classes with Cole Gallagher winning the B class, and Harry Tindall holding off Frankie Carter by six marks in the C class.

Danny Linton was the white route winner.

Results, Expert. 1 Andy Chilton (Scorpa) 10.

Intermediate: 1 Andrew Lishman (Montesa) 26, 2 Kris Gilyeat (Beta) 58.

Clubman A: 1 Chris Brown (Scorpa) 4, 2 Richard Tindale (TRS) 6, 3 Lance Harland (TRS) 13.

Clubman B: 1 Richard Harrison (Montesa) 2, 2 Ray Foulkes (Sherco) 5, 3 Steve Duncan (Gas Gas) 11.

Twin Shock: 1 Shaun Page (Fantic) 4.

Adult white: 1 Danny Linton (Gas Gas) 0, 2 Paul Harrison (Honda) 4, 3 Nicola Booth (TRS) 16.

Youth expert: 1 Mason Vasey (JSM Gas Gas) 34.

Youth A: 1 Matilda Arbon (Sherco uk) 41, 2 Reuben Norris (TRS) 59.

Youth B: 1 Cole Gallagher (Beta) 16, 2 Rowan Harland (Beta) 22.

Youth C: 1 Harry Tindall (Beta) 28, 2 Frankie Carter (Beta) 34, 3 Vaughn Harland (Beta) 46.

Conducted: 1 Toby Milburn (Oset) 2.