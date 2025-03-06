Anglers from the UK and abroad set for European Open Beach Championship​ challenge

​The Yorkshire coast will again welcome anglers from the UK and abroad at the 31st Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) from Friday until Sunday.

​The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

EOBC individual, teams and pairs tickets can be purchased at the event ticket office in person at Sand Le Mere Holiday Park, Southfield Lane, Tunstall HU12 0JF during the following days/times: Thursday between 4pm-8pm, Friday between 2pm-8pm, Saturday between 7am-9am, Sunday between 7am-9am

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will also take place on Friday, kick-starting a full weekend of angling. This catch and release event will be held between Fraisthorpe, Bridlington and Hornsea with fishing times between 10am until 2pm. Tickets are priced at £10 per person (cash only) with registration taking place on the day at Hornsea Floral Hall from 7am to 9.15am.

Councillor Anne Handley, Leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We would like to wish all competitors the best of luck for this year’s event, and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK and Europe to our region.

‘’This is a fantastic tourism event for the area and provides a real boost to the local visitor economy at this time of year. With a range of brand leading prizes on offer from our industry retailers and the chance to meet a range of exhibitors, this is sure to be a great spectacle.”

For more information about the competition and to view the event handbook please visit: www.eobc.co.uk