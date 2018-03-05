Appeal reissued after boy, 17, attacked in Scarborough

Scarborough police have reissued an appeal regarding an unprovoked attack where a 17-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck.

Officers have received new information in relation to the description of the suspect.

At around 11am on Monday February 19, the boy was walking along Stepney Road, towards Scarborough Sixth Form College when he was assaulted.

During the assault, he received a stab wound to the back of his neck.

Police have received a more detailed description of the suspect and are asking members of the public who may be able to identify the man from the description, to come forward and contact them.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: "He is described as a white male, aged between 17 or 18 years of age, with short straight dark brown hair, around 5’9” to 5’10” tall with a chubby build and spoke with a local accent.

"He was wearing a black waist length jacket, blue jeans and trainers. He also carried a red rucksack on his back."

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to Detective Constable 220 Steve Williams. Alternatively email Steve.Williams@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12180029281.

Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800555111.