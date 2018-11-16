Armed response unit called to samurai sword-wielding man in Scarborough

A Scarborough man has helped keep local residents safe after he witnessed a man wielding a samurai sword in his street.

Mark Witherington helped to reassure elderly residents, contained the outburst and called the police to the incident off Roxby Road, Thornton-le-Dale, around one hour ago.

The samurai sword that the elderly man was wielding this afternoon

The 50-year-old said: "I arrived on the cul-de-sac where I live with my wife and walked down the street and saw a guy wielding a samurai sword about.

"I basically took control of the situation and reassured folks until the police arrived.

"He wouldn't let anyone by him and my main concern was if anyone came up the alley way near him it would have been too late for them to see.

"One car pulled up and I managed to get to them so they didn't get out the car and get involved in the situation."

The armed response unit were called after the police assessed the situation. The elderly man complied with their orders and dropped the sword.

The former pub-licensee added no one was harmed from the situation.