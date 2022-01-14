Watercolour Challenge sees four amateur painters competing to capture some of Britain’s finest views against the clock.

The series has artists in Devon, Yorkshire, South Wales and Cornwall all going brush to brush to create the perfect rendition of the best of British views, with enthusiastic host Fern Britton and, each week, a different professional artist, who acts as both mentor and judge and provides expert tips along the way.

The first programme was filmed in Scarborough and features Simon Hedges, Head of Curation, Exhibitions and Collections at Scarborough Museums Trust, and Jonathan Wallis, who is on the board at the Trust, talking about the artistic history of Scarborough.

The artists at work on Scarborough Spa's roof terrace.

The aspiring artists have just three hours to capture the scene before them – from beaches to mountains, castles to railway stations.

Filming in Scarborough took place last May at the Spa (pictured) and in Peasholm Park, and also at the North York Moors Railway at Goathland and at Castle Howard.

The new series of Watercolour Challenge starts at 4pm on Channel 5 on Monday January 17.

Fern Britton presents Watercolour Challenge on Channel 5.