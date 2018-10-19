Auction prizes you can win at Scarborough casino fundraising event

Here's some of the great prizes up for auction at a Scarborough fundraiser in November.

It takes place at the Opera House Casino, Scarborough, on Friday November 9, and is organised by Scarborough Business Ambassadors in partnership with the casino.

Funds raised will go towards the Stephen Joseph Theatre's charity Outreach programme.

Tickets for the event, that starts at 7pm, will cost £25 and are available from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 or www.sjt.uk.com

Some of the auction lots:

Meal for up to 6 people at the Nineteen09 restaurant; courtesy of Scarborough TEC

One-week stay in a two-bed villa in Cyprus with pool; KFP/Spectrum Cleaning

One-hour flight around the Yorkshire coast or a half-day yacht sail around the coast; Heath Samples

Alpamare free pass for two people at its new spa or a family ticket for the waterpark; Alpamare

Family ticket for Flamingo Land; Gordon Gibb

Afternoon tea on the Terrace at the Houses of Parliament; Robert Goodwill MP

Luxury low-season midweek three-day break with hot tub and sauna at the AA 5-star gold Studford Luxury Lodges, near Ampleforth; owners Ed Fawcett and Rob Fawcett

A night’s midweek bed and breakfast at award-winning AA 2 rosette 4-star gold accommodation at Fairfax Arms, East Gilling; Ed Fawcett and Rob Fawcett.

Sunday lunch for two people at top Yorkshire pub the award-winning White Swan at Ampleforth; Simon Parker, Ed Fawcett and Rob Fawcett

VIP pass for two people at any start or finish of the Tour de Yorkshire event in May 2019; Welcome to Yorkshire

Tickets for 1st class airport lounge; Leeds Bradford Airport

A day’s Sailing Experience - sailing lessons, drinks and snacks, plus tour of the Yacht Club and lighthouse; Simon Bull of the Castle Group Ltd

Two tickets to see Jenny Eclair in Scarborough as part of the Star Women in Business Awards next April; Four Tigers Media

Case of Lunetta Rose Prosecco; Opera House Casino

Steam railway treat - Footplate Experience on NYMR, with refreshments; North York Moors Railway

A one-night stay at a suite including three-course dinner with wine, use of Spa and a 60-minute treatment; Raithwaite Estate, Sandsend.

Family ticket to enjoy Christmas panto time with Robin Hood & The Babes in the Wood, at Scarborough Spa 8 December to January 1; Courtesy of Tony Peers.