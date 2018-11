A book inspired by Wrea Head Hall in Scarborough, entitled House of Christmas Secrets, will be released in paperback form this month.

The publication, written by Lynda Stacey, is a stand alone sequel to the award-winning House of Secrets.

Lynda said: “When I was first asked to write a sequel, I must admit I wasn’t sure.

“I absolutely loved writing this book and revisiting the hall and all the characters that live there. I hope readers love it as much as I do.”