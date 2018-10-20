Bags of support for Rillington pre-school fundraising scheme

Parents, family and friends of Rillington Pre-school have been collecting old clothes as part of the Bags 2 School fundraising initiative.

The Bags 2 School scheme is a free fundraising initiative which works in partnership with schools, businesses, community groups, local councils and charities to help them raise funds from clothes donations.

It collects and sells unwanted textiles to importers and wholesalers in countries across the world.

Rillington Pre-school is open five mornings a week and two full days, giving parents flexibility of care.

Pre-school spokeswoman Heather Drabble said: “We can take up to 19 children a session and have places available for 2, 3 and 4 year olds at present.

“We gained ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted in 2015 which we are very proud and have well qualified staff.

“Come along to our Taster Tuesday session to find out more or contact us on 07704 289080.”