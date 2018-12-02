Bags of Tesco support for Scarboccia group

Scarboccia has received a welcome funding boost after the group came second in the Tesco Bags of Help Scheme.

A cheque for £1,000 was presented to the organisation’s chairman Linda Clarke-Irons by Tesco store manager Paul Best.

Scarboccia is a non-profit organisation disability group, which is devoted to making a difference in the community to disabled adults and youngsters who wish to participate and compete in the Paralympic inclusive sport of boccia.

The sport can be played by people of all ages and abilities. Boccia is a gentle seated sport and is like bowls using a softer pellet ball.

The award has enabled the group to purchase boccia equipment including a soft boccia ball set, extendable boccia ramps, a target practice mat, boccia ball holders, a bean bag set and a head pointer to aid players with less ability.

Mr Best said: “It’s wonderful to see people participating in this sport and having such fun together. The award clearly makes a big difference.”

A Scarboccia spokesman said: “Thank you to all the Tesco customers in Scarborough who voted for us via the blue tokens at the checkouts.

“Scarboccia sessions are held at Everyone Active Sports Village every Tuesday from 4pm to 5.30pm where all are welcome to come and try boccia.”