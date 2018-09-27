Barclays make concessions over the closure of their Filey branch

Barclays have agreed to make some concessions to help people understand how to use the alternative banking methods available after the closure of their Filey branch.

The news comes as a result of a meeting with Barclays representatives organised by Filey MP Kevin Hollinrake, who was said to be “deeply concerned” with the bank’s decision, which will effectively leave the town with no bricks and mortar banks left.

Scarborough Borough Councillor Mike Cockerill and North Yorkshire County Councillor Helen Swiers also attended the meeting to represent the views of Filey residents.

Although Barclays made no changes to their decision following the discussion, the company agreed to provide more online banking training in Filey library and assist the public with telephone banking, debit card use, banking at the Post Office, the use of cash back and contactless and withdrawing from alternative ATM machines.

Speaking after the meeting, MP Kevin Hollinrake said: “I made the case for keeping the branch open very robustly, but to no avail.

“I accept that there is a post office, but what would happen if that were to close too?

“It would leave residents with nowhere to go. A town like Filey, with all its visitors, should have a bank.”

Echoing the MP’s concerns, Councillor Mike Cockerill said: “Filey has been badly let down by the decision to close the Filey branch in December.

“I am particularly annoyed that this will leave another vacant ground floor unit on the main shopping street of Filey.

“Some of the useage figures provided do not, in my opinion, give a true reflection of the value of having a live bank in Filey.”

Barclays said its decision to shut the branch comes after a consistent decrease in the level of trasactions.

The bank will officially close on December, 7.