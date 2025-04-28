Batsmen Jack Pinder and Ryan Baldry star in Staxton opening-day win against Sherburn

Staxton opener Jack Pinder in action during his fine 80 in the win against Sherburn. Photos by Simon Dobson

Staxton started life in YPLN Beckett Division 1 with an impressive 115-run win at home to Sherburn.

​Openers Jack Pinder and Ryan Baldry hit superb knocks of 80 and 66 respectively in the home side’s imposing 279-7 in 45 overs, Ryan Hargreaves adding 40 and Daley Wharton taking 3-56.

Ben Simpson (34) and Dean Foxton (30) were the top scorers as Sherburn were all out for 164, Kingsley Gray (3-26) and Dan Outhart (3-37) the top home bowlers.

Jon Mason snapped up a brilliant 6-22 as Ebberston battled back for a 22-run win at Staithes.

Sherburn's Chris Crawford bowls to Jack Pinder. Photo by Simon Dobson

Number nine bat Joe Dunnett top-scored with 46 as the visitors rallied from 107-6 to 197 all out in 37.4 overs, George Hardie earlier hitting 42, Callum Horne, Jeff Morrison, C Stonehouse, Paul and Stuart Theaker all taking two wickets apiece.

Dan Belsham hit 51 and Stu Pearson 38 as the hosts started well but Mason sent them crashing from 139-5 to 175 all out.

Teenager Peer Lidsba’s magnificent seven wickets steered Wykeham to a six-wicket success at Fylingdales.

The youngster took 7-34 in 7.2 overs as Dales slipped from 72-3 to 109 all out, Chris Hurworth hitting a defiant 59. Harry Amstell’s 40 helped wrap up the win.

Staxton's Ryan Baldry hits out during his explosive 66 against Sherburn. Photo by Simon Dobson

Gregor Fraser’s 58 not out helped Scalby to a seven-wicket triumph at Brompton.

The hosts slumped to 99 all out, the returning Fraser and fellow opener Jon Barton (25) securing the win.

Seamer strolled to a nine-wicket success at Flixton 2nds.

Caleb Potter, Toby Jones, Gaz Lawton and Matty Morris took two wickets apiece as Seamer dismissed the hosts for 111, then opener Archie Graham struck 62no in 57 balls including 12 fours and two sixes to seal the win, sharing a second-wicket stand of 65 with Jones (31no in 16 balls).

Mulgrave conceded their game at Bridlington 2nds.

Filey powered to a 123-run win at Seamer 2nds in Division Two.

Skipper Sean Pinder led the way with 67 in 57 balls including six fours and three sixes for the visitors, Tom Micklethwaite adding 60 from just 48 deliveries including six fours and two sixes and Nathan Robson 45 as they posted 249-7, Dave Graham and Gaz Walters taking three wickets each.

William Skene then took an impressive 4-12 in 10-1 overs and Tyler Beck 3-21 in five overs as the hosts slipped to 126 all out, number eight bat Darrol Lewis hitting a defiant 40.

Harry Burton was the all-round star as Flamborough hung on for a dramatic seven-run win at Sewerby.

Burton’s 50no steered Boro from 87-5 to 143-8, Mathew Hall-Atkinson taking 3-24.

Jack Carradice-Clarkson snapped up 5-53 and Burton 4-12 in 10.5 overs as Sewerby were dismissed for 136, despite a stunning 73 in just 58 deliveries from Arnie Tindall.

Scalby 2nds won by two wickets against Great Habton.

Opener Tom Easterby hit a brisk 45 for Habton and L Spenceley 33 as they were all out for 180 in 36.2 overs, Max Hesp and Chris Malthouse scooping three wickets apiece.

Opening bat Malthouse capped a fine game with 44 and shared a second-wicket stand of 96 with Stewart Ward (51), only for Stuart Watmore and Easterby to take three wickets each to swing the game in Habton's favour as Scalby sunk from 136-2 to 146-7 and it took an unbeaten 15 from new skipper Steve Marson to guide them to a winning 181-8 with six balls remaining.

Freddie Bradley’s superb 102 not out from just 72 balls steered Ganton to a three-wicket success at Thornton Dale.

Tim Hunt hammered an excellent 75no and Adie Turnbull a cracking 71 as Dale made 236-4, then in reply Ganton looked in deep trouble at 86-5 until Bradley took the visitors to victory.

George Rounthwaite also made an excellent century as Settrington strolled to a 125-run win at Grosmont.

Opener Rounthwaite smashed 23 fours in his undefeated 117 as Setty posted 225-5, then Callum Morley snapped up 4-26 and M Dawson 3-21 as the hosts were all out for 100.

Austin Thompson and Connor Davison took 3-23 and 3-34 respectively as Cayton won by 31 runs at home to Cloughton.

Grant Elwell bagged 3-17 as Cayton made 138 all out, Conor Webster top-scoring with 35no before Thompson and Davison’s bowling heroics dismissed Cloughton for 107, Gary Jordan hitting 26.

Veteran Adie Hollingsworth sparkled with bat and ball as Scalby 3rds won by six runs at home to Forge Valley 2nds in Division Four.

Hollingsworth top-scored with 69 in 73 balls, skipper Simon Walls adding 31 as the hosts were bowled out for 175 in 34.1 overs, Aaron Kaya the star bowler for Valley with 4-27 supported well by Dan Taylor’s 3-27.

Hollingsworth scooped 3-19 and Jake Wadlow 3-36 as Valley fell short on 169-9.

Steve Lount’s stunning 116 retired out helped Bridlington 3rds coast to a 234-run home victory against Thornton Dale 2nds.

Kolbin Thorpe struck an impressive 68 in an opening stand of 137 with veteran Lount as Brid 3rds racked up 282-5, Harry Parsons bagging 3-20. Dale Bower then took 3-9 as Dale were skittled for only 48 in 20.2 overs.

Kyle Orange was on sparkling form with bat and ball as Wold Newton eased to a nine-wicket success at home to Wykeham 3rds.

Orange snapped up 3-13 in eight overs and Bradley Gregory 4-31 from 10 overs with support from Mark Holtby’s 2-16 as Wykeham were dismissed for 101 in 30.3 overs, number nine bat Robin Shepherdson top-scoring with 18 in 58 balls.

Orange then smashed 56 from just 52 balls to seal the win, with help from David Meer’s 25 in 100 balls.

Scarborough 2nds triumphed by six wickets on the road at Glaisdale 2nds, while Filey 2nds won by five wickets at home to Ravenscar 2nds.