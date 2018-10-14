BBC One Fake Britain is coming to Scarborough

BBC presenter Michelle Ackerley is coming to Scarborough to suss out fake merchandise but needs help from residents.

As part of the the BBC1 series Fake Britain they are looking to speak to people with collectables they suspect to be fake and give them the chance to sit down with experts who will use their knowledge and know-how to see if they are genuine.

Producers are asking: Do you own any classic Corgi or matchbox toys, Moorcroft vases, or Star Wars figurines? Do you have old stamps, coins or comic books clogging up your attic?

Then Michelle Ackerley wants to meet you at Scarborough Spa vintage fair on Sunday October 28 from 10am.

Michelle said: “I am really excited about coming to Scarborough.

“I don’t think people realise quite how widespread counterfeiting has become.

"I think we will be quite surprised at what we find and I am hoping to show consumers the steps they can take to protect themselves in the future.”

So if you have some treasured possessions you believe to be fake, dig them out and take them down to the event - you may even feature on the programme.