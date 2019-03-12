Big refurbishment plans for Whitby town centre pub - including a name change and food service

The Golden Lion pub in Whitby could soon be known under a different name, as part of big rebranding plans for the pub.

Star Pubs, who own the Golden Lion, are proposing to change the name of the drinking establishment at the foot of Golden Lion Bank to 'The Salty Dog'.

Along with that, it is proposed that the first floor will be opened up to the public, which currently isn't the case, with a kitchen being placed alongside a drinking and eating area.

With the refurbishment, the company expects any new tenant to benefit with "vibrant" food offerings, turning the pub into a "stylish" bar.

The plans have been detailed on the Star Pubs website, with the advert to tenants saying: "Following it's transformation the Golden Lion will become a stylish bar with a premium feel, which will appeal to tourists, locals and passing trade drawn in by the new quirky yet premium pub exterior.

"It also has a proposed name change to 'The Salty Dog'.

"With a complete refurbishment, the pub will be able to fully utilise the available space and enable the introduction of a brand-new vibrant food offering.

"Star Pubs and Bars envision the pub's offer will include a fantastic drinks range from beer through to spirits and cocktails and a delicious pizza and tapas menu served as trendy sharing platters. This will all be presented in the warm atmosphere of a rustic yet modern venue."