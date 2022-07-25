Four firefighters from Whitby, Danby, Lythe and Robin Hood's Bay were called to an area of moorland on fire, measuring 100 by 50 metres, on Saturday July 23 at 7.34pm.

The fire crews extinguished the flames using hose reel jets and dampened down the area.

A biker was rescued by firefighters on North Marine Road after a collision with a van outside Scarborough Fire Station on Saturday July 23 at 7.59pm.

Firefighters were called to several incidents across Scarborough borough over the weekend.

The biker was given fire aid by firefighters until the arrival of paramedics, who took the man to hospital with arm injuries.

Later the same evening, a firefighter crews from Scarborough was called to a portable toilet that had been deliberately set alight on Seamer Road at 9.07pm. Crews used one hose reel jet to put out the fire, which they said had caused 10 per cent fire damage.

A rescue crew from Robin Hood's Bay were called to a single-vehicle crash in Fylingdales at 10.12pm on Sunday July 24.

All passengers were out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived, who made the scene safe by disconnecting the battery.

Firefighters were also called to two small fires over the weekend. A Scarborough crew were called to a felled wood fire in the open on Ashburn Road at 2.48pm on Saturday July 23 and a woodyard fire at Oliver's Mount at 6.48pm on Friday July 22.