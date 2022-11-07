Birthday candles and Bonfire Night calls add to busy weekend for fire crews in Scarborough

It has been a busy weekend for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews from Whitby, Malton, Helmsley, Sherburn, Scarborough and beyond have tackled a series of fires over the weekend.

On Friday November 4, at 6.48pm, a crew from Whitby responded to reports of a fire on Green Lane. This was a false alarm caused by a bonfire under supervision.

On Saturday November 5, at 2.29am, Crew were mobilised to a report of a bin fire on Eastway, Scarborough. One hose reel was used to extinguish.

At 2.39pm the same day Whitby and Lofthouse crews responded to reports of smoke on High Stree, Staithes. This turned out to be a controlled burn in the garden under supervision.

At 6.19pm, on Moor Road, Hunmanby, crew from Filey responded to reports of a large fire sighted from the road. On arrival they made up for a second appliance from Scarborough. This was a horse box that had been deliberately set alight, causing smoke to obscure visibility on the carriageway. Crews extinguished using one hose reel jet.

At 7.53pm on Firthland Road, Pickering, crew from Malton responded to reports of a large fire in a field. On arrival they located a small fire left unattended. Crew used one hose reel jet to extinguish.

At 8.48pm, on Murchison Street, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough responded to reports of a fire in an alleyway. This was found to be a wheelie bin alight. Crew extinguished using one hose reel jet.

At 9.09pm, on West Bank, Scarborough, crew from Scarborough responded to an automatic fire alarm activation at a domestic premise. Crew attended and it was established the alarm had been triggered by a birthday candle, however, the alarm was behind a door which the occupant couldn’t open. Crews worked with the occupier to resolve the situation.

On Sunday November 6, at 10.53am, crews were requested by Police to attend and release a child who had been accidently locked inside a vehicle on Market Place, Malton. Crews used small tools to carry out a controlled break of one of the windows, gaining access to the door from inside.

At 6.22pm at Middleton, near Pickering, crews from Malton, Helmsley, Sherburn and Scarborough, along with water bowsers from Tadcaster and Boroughbridge, attended a fire to a barn adjoining two further barns and adjacent to residential property. Crews created a water curtain to protect adjacent properties whilst they fought the fire to the barn using hose reel jets