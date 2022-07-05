Body found in search for missing Helmsley woman Chelsea Allen

Ms Allen, 31, from Helmsley, was reported missing on Sunday June 26.
North Yorkshire Police carried out an extensive search in the following days, using helicopters, drones and off-road motorbikes to navigate woodland areas alongside mountain rescue teams.
Officers confirmed a body was discovered in woodland near Helmsley on Monday July 4.
Formal identification has not been confirmed at this stage, but North Yorkshire Police believe the body to be that of Chelsea Allen.
Ms Allen's family have been informed and are being support by specialist officers.
The circumstances are currently not believed to be suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.