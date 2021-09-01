Body found in search for missing man from Scarborough

A body has been found in the search for a missing man from Scarborough.

By George Buksmann
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 1:04 pm
Police have confirmed that a body has been found in the search for a missing man from Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed a Royal Air Force Mountain Rescue Service team searching for a 54-year-old sadly discovered a body in woodland near Knipe Point.

The family of the man have been informed and are being supported by officers.

A police spokesperson said: "We ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this extremely difficult time."