North Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body has been found just off East Pier in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted by HM Coastguard at 9.45am this morning, Tuesday, 17 October with a report of a body in the water, just off East Pier in Scarborough.

Emergency services have attended and retrieved a body from the water.

It was confirmed that the person was deceased.

Officers are now working to stablish the identity of the person and the circumstances around the incident.