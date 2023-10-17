News you can trust since 1882
Body found in the water near pier in Scarborough

North Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body has been found just off East Pier in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 17th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 11:54 BST
North Yorkshire Police have confirmed a body has been found just off East Pier in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police were contacted by HM Coastguard at 9.45am this morning, Tuesday, 17 October with a report of a body in the water, just off East Pier in Scarborough.

Emergency services have attended and retrieved a body from the water.

It was confirmed that the person was deceased.

Officers are now working to stablish the identity of the person and the circumstances around the incident.

Police incident number: NYP-17102023-0110.

