Body of man found on Scarborough beach, police confirm
Police have confirmed that the body of a man was found on the beach in Scarborough at the weekend.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:55 BST- 1 min read
After receiving a report at around 6.20am on Saturday April 1, officers from North Yorkshire Police attended the scene and recovered the body of a man aged in his 70s near to the West Pier.
Police believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the man’s death and pending the results of a post mortem, a report will be prepared for HM Coroner.