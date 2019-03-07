Books by the Beach - festival programme in full

Books by the Beach runs at various locations in Scarborough from Thursday April 11 to Sunday April 14
The programme runs:
Thursday April 11
10am: Scarborough Library, Vernon Road
Professor Joann Fletcher: Scrolls in the Sand: the Egyptian Origins of Writing
Scarborough historian gets the festival off to a start.
12.30pm: Scarborough Library
Classical concert: Kathleen Ferrier Story with contralto Valerie Parker, pianist Tim Tozer and narrator Maria Billington.
3pm: Scarborough Library
Tessa Hadley and Sadie Jones: Time and Place in Fiction hosted by Peter Guttridge
Fiction hit-list here
5.30pm: Scarborough Library
Yeoman warder Christopher Skaife: Ravenmaster at the Tower hosted by Peter Guttridge
Tales for the Tower of London
7.30pm: Scarborough Library
Dr Jon Copley: Ask An Ocean Explorer
The marine biologist talks about life under the sea
Friday April 12
10am: Stephen Joseph Theatre lounge bar
Lynne Truss: A Shot in the Dark, hosted by Barry Forshaw
The writer and broadcaster talks about her new crime novel
Noon: Wykeham Abbey Old Kitchen
Literary lunch with Sadie Jones talking about her new novel The Snakes
3.30pm: Scarborough Library
Belinda Bauer and Claire Harman: Murder Most Foul
The two writers talk about their latest crime works.
5.30pm: Scarborough Lighthouse (sold out)
Tom Nancollas: Seashaken Houses. Building conservationist takes us on a tour of seven lighthouses
7.30pm: Scarborough Library
Professor Steve Westaby: The Knife’s Edge. The world famous heart surgeon explores the psyche of a surgeon
Saturday April 13
10.30am: Scarborough Library
Lucy Diamond and Lynne Truss talk about their different writing styles
12.30pm: Palm Court Hotel, Scarborough
Professor Kate Williams: Historical Lunch. The author and historian talks about Rival Queens: the Betrayal of Mary Queen of Scots. Hosted by Allan Mallinson
3.30pm: Scarborough
Gwyneth Hughes: Vanity Fair. Screenplay writer talks about the Scarborough-set Remember Me which starred Michael Palin and her work on the latest TV adaptation of Vanity Fair
5.30pm: Scarborough Library
Mike Brearly on cricket. The former England captain talks about his career
7.30pm: Scarborough Library
Alan Johnson: in My Life
The former MP talks about the soundtrack of his life
Sunday April 14
10.30am: Scarborough Library
Sunday papers with Alan Johnson, historian and journalist Simon Heffer and festival patron Helen Boaden
1pm: Scarborough Library
Jim Buttress: The People’s Gardener. Jim will be sharing tales of the royal parks, his life in horticulture and offering tips
3pm: Church of St-Martin-on-the-Hill, Scarborough
Simon Heffer: The Age of Decadence hosted by Allan Mallinson. Heffer explores Britain 1880 to 1914.
5pm: Scarborough Library
Professor Angela Gallop: When the Dogs Don’t Bark hosted by Helen Boaden. One of the UK’s leading forensic scientists in conversation about justice and murder
7pm: Scarborough Spa
Sir Michael Palin: Erebus – The Story of a Ship (sold out)
The broadcaster and Monty Python star talks about his latest quest.
Tickets: Stephen Joseph Theatre box office: 01723 370541