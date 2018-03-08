Boro boss hopes for big home backing

Scarborough Athletic return to town for the first time since February 17 when they host Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Boro drew 0-0 at Bridge in their last game, which took place a fortnight ago.

Boss Steve Kittrick is still waiting on the injured duo of James Cadman and Luke Dean, while Jimmy Beadle returns from his suspension.

“We are just looking forward to playing in a game,” said Kittrick.

“When you haven’t had a game for so long it can work against you, especially as Bamber will have shaken off some of the rust on Tuesday night at Atherton.

“It is a big game for us and we’ll be hoping for a good backing.

“When we played them at their place a goalless draw was probably the best we could have hoped for because they played well and we didn’t.

“It will be a different game at our place because they have some good lads, so they’ll be trying to play expansive football and we’ll obviously be going for the result.”