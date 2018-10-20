Boro crash six past stunned City

Scarborough Athletic maintained their hugely impressive charge at the top of the table by tonking hosts Lancaster City 6-0.

With Boro giving James Cadman a start in place of the injured Luke Dean, they found themselves under the cosh in the opening minutes.

The first action saw Rob Wilson shake the outside of the post with a sweet drive that left Tommy Taylor looking a very worried man.

After a few wayward efforts, Boro soon began to get closer and closer, Nathan Valentine and Michael Coulson both bringing a satisfying crack out of the corrugated iron behind the goal.

Then, just after the half-hour, Boro were handed the biggest gift of the season to date.

Bailey Gooda's long ball forward was headed back towards his own goal by City full-back Lewis Fensome. In the meantime, keeper Jack Sims had come for the same ball and the pair were forced to watch on in horror as it rolled into the net.

This gave Boro the spark they needed and by half-time they were cantering.

A second arrived when Bailey Gooda, in trademark fashion, crashed the ball home from eight yards.

Then, after James Walshaw had been sent sprawling in the box, Coulson stepped up to make it 3-0.

Things opened up again for City's Wilson just before the break, but he failed to trim back the lead with an effort that bounced just wide.

Boro didn't rest on their laurels after the half-time oranges, with Walshaw adding a fourth, the striker dancing neatly round the keeper and slotting home.

Lancaster still showed some fighting spirit, as they packed their frontline. Taylor had to make a fine save from Ryan Winder, who had managed to grab some space in the Boro box.

in the last half-hour, Boro made three alterations with Leon Scott, Jack Johnson and Ross Killock all being given some playing time.

This hit Boro's flow a touch, but with Lancaster's being reduced to 10 men after a moment of stupidity from Charlie Russell, the task was made a whole lot easier.

It fact, Boro rounded things off with a late double to make it 6-0 to the table-toppers.

Wayne Brooksby benefited from some fine play by Johnson and Coulson to make it five.

The Johnson himself lifted home to wrap up an tremendous performance.