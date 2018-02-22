Boro look for perfect 10

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is looking for his side to maintain their form when they travel to promotion rivals Bamber Bridge.

Having collected the Evo-Stik North club of the month award for January on Saturday, Boro have extended their winning run in the division to nine games this week, with successes against Skelmersdale and Ramsbottom.

Kittrick said: “To have so many teams up there battling for promotion this season is making things very exciting.

“We just have to focus on the game in front of us and that is a very tough test against Bamber Bridge.

“We have to go there and get something because if we don’t then all the hard work and grit from our games on Saturday and Tuesday will be wasted.”