Boro secure Gooda for another month

Scarborough Athletic have extended the loan of defender Bailey Gooda for another month.

The Harrogate Town man has impressed during his first month at the Flamingo Land Stadium, helping Boro up to second in the Evo-Stik North table.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Bailey has done very well with us and we have been working hard to extend his stay with the club.

"He will now be staying for another month, which is great news."

Gooda will now be available for the home game against Kendal Town on Saturday.