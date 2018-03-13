Boro to take full-strength squad to Thornaby

Scarborough Athletic will be throwing everything at Thornaby on Wednesday night as they look to book their place in the North Riding FA Senior Cup final.

Boss Steve Kittrick has promised a full-strength squad for the trip to the Northern League Division Two outfit, who have won their last three games.

Boro are looking to bounce straight back from Saturday's 3-2 home defeat against Bamber Bridge.

"We are taking everyone, we'll be fielding a strong team, looking to score goals and make sure that we bounce back," said Kittrick.

"It is all about getting to the final because it gives you the chance to win something and there is also the big attraction of playing at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium.

"Not all of the lads have had the opportunity to play at a stadium like that, so they will be hoping to secure that experience."

Boro will be without Luke Dean through injury, Jimmy Beadle, who is unavailable and Sam Muggleton, who is cup-tied.

Kittrick added: "It is unbelievable how much we have missed Luke in recent weeks, but we are hoping to have him available again for Saturday's game against Colwyn Bay.

"James Cadman is back in the squad though after injury, which is positive news."