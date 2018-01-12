Boro Under-12s move into cup final

n their return to competitive action Scarborough Athletic Under-12s booked their place in the final of the Hull League Knockout Cup with a 3-1 semi-final victory over Hull United Whites.

After a scrappy opening period, it was Boro who took the lead when a Bailey Bennett free-kick was lifted into the box and over the shoulder of Toby Jones, who finished first time with his left-footed volley.

Action from Boro Under-14s v Beverley

The contest continued in an even fashion, with Boro just edging it in terms of quality, yet good chances were few and far between.

It wasn’t until midway through the second half that Jones added a second for himself and Scarborough, as he headed home to extend Boro’s lead to 2-0.

As the contest neared the close, Whites started to throw a few more bodies forward in search of a way back in to the tie, and that came to fruition as they pulled back a goal with five minutes remaining leading to a potential nervy final few minutes for the visitors.

Any nerves were quashed however when Jones nearly completed his hat-trick, his shot saved by the home keeper and Charlie Eccles was on hand to poke home, secure the win and Boro’s place in the final against Pelican Rangers.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s hosted Hessle Sporting Barracudas in the quarter-finals of the Plate Competition.

Boro raced out of the blocks and it only took them five minutes to take the lead.

Ricki-Lee Green skipped past two defenders and played a pin-point left-foot cross to the far post, where Luca Mastrolonardo was on hand to tap the ball home.

Two minutes later Green found space down the right hand side of the Hessle area and fired another low cross to the far post, where Mastronolardo was once again to tap in.

With Boro constantly on the attack, they soon had a three-goal lead.

Alex Swales played a superb through-ball to Mastronolardo, who this time turned provider with a low cross to Freddy Lockey, who tucked it away at the far post.

Just before half-time and against the run of play, Hessle pulled two goals back with a couple of quick counter-attacks.

Boro continued to press forward in the second half, but were left frustrated by a much tighter Hessle defence.

Fifty minutes in Hessle gave away a free-kick 30 yards out.

Up stepped Green to fire a rocket of a shot to regain a two-goal lead.

With 10 minutes to go Hessle pulled another goal back from a quick counter-attack, but Boro managed to see out the final few minutes to deservedly advance to the semi-finals with a 4-3 win.

Scarborough Under-15s returned to action after no game for seven weeks due to postponements and Christmas and came across a spirited Costello Cougars team.

Against the run of play the Costello took the lead, a deflected shot from 25 yards lobbed over the Scarborough keeper Alex Chapman, giving him no chance.

Scarborough got their deserved equaliser through a fine individual goal from Marcus O’Flanagan.

The striker controlled the ball 40 yards out, turned and ran at the defence, beating three players before stroking home with his left-foot to make it 1-1.

In the second half Costello started the better team and caused problems for the Scarborough defence,.

After an hour they took the lead with a fine long-range strike which found the bottom corner.

Scarborough fought back to equalise again after Aaron Holdsworth floated in a delightful corner and a scramble led to Scarborough man of the match Olly Pulford heading home.

With seven minutes left Scarborough pushed for the winner, only to concede a sloppy goal and Costello came out 3-2 winners.

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s Knock Cup run came to a crashing end in the semi-final at home to first division side Beverley Town Dynamo with a 14-0 defeat.

The start of the game was fairly even but a long ball up field by the visitors was followed by the Beverley striker, who beat the offside trap and ran through and found the back of the net with a confident finish.

Shortly after going ahead Beverley passed it around in the box and scored a second.

As Scarborough continued to try and play out from the back, Beverley’s striker kept outpacing the defence and beating the offside trap to add to the away side’s tally.

Some good keeping from Kian Heblich stopped the Beverley forward line on numerous occasions as the chances kept coming.

The second half continued in the same vein and with Scarborough having no substitutes, there was no chance to add fresh legs to try and change the pattern of play.

Goals continued in the second half for Beverley as they ran out comfortable winners to go through to the final.

Although Scarborough were well beaten, they continued to play and had a few half chances that they could not convert.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s went down 4-2 in their entertaining Hull Boys Sunday Football League Cup semi-final to Hessle Sporting Harriers.

Boro took the lead on four minutes when Tom Wright’s free-kick found Boro skipper Brad Smith unmarked in the box and his looping header beat the keeper.

Hessle equalised midway through the half with a well worked move.

The game changed in two crazy minutes at the end of the half firstly Hessle taking the lead 2-1, then Tom Wright equalised for Boro immediately with a deft strike that left the keeper with no chance only for Hessle to take a 3-2 lead almost straight from the kick-off.

Hessle scored the only goal of a tight second half to run out 4-2 winners.