BREAKING: Whitby to Guisborough road closed near Jolly Sailors pub after accident

A section of the road near the Jolly Sailors pub between Whitby and Guisborough has been closed following reports of an accident.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 2nd May 2024, 16:59 BST
That section of road is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.

Police advise motorists to plan their journey accordingly.

