BREAKING: Whitby to Guisborough road closed near Jolly Sailors pub after accident
A section of the road near the Jolly Sailors pub between Whitby and Guisborough has been closed following reports of an accident.
That section of road is currently closed to allow emergency services to deal with the incident.
Police advise motorists to plan their journey accordingly.
