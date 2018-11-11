Brewery launches five-star beer as part of stellar collection

A Hunmanby-based brewery is launching a new pale ale named after the five-star constellation Cassiopeia.

The new beer is the fifth in Wold Top Brewery’s Constellation Series and is the 10th limited edition cask beer that the brewery has developed exclusively for pubs and restaurants during 2018.

Cassiopeia, 3.8% ABV, is brewed from lager, wheat and cara malts and cascade hops.

Cascade hops were developed in America and are characterised by grapefruit and floral aromas.

Alex Balchin, the brewery manager at Wold Top, said the low-strength beer will be available for a limited period of four weeks from the start of November.

He added: “Cassiopeia is full of flavour despite having a lower ABV, which makes it an ideal thirst quencher.

“It’s also interesting in the fact that it’s a single-hop beer and so extracting the desired flavour, bitterness and aroma from just one variety presented a challenge, but we’re delighted with the result.”

The brewery’s its award-winning ales are made on the family farm using home grown malting barley.