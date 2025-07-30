An audience at last year's Festival of Words. Image: Anthony Robling Photography

This September and October, the Festival of Words will deliver a selection of best-selling authors who will share their thoughts on their latest work whilst engaging the audience in compelling discussions.

Bridlington Central Library and Bridlington Spa will both host events as part of the programme, put together by librarians from the service, based on authors, poets and other creative writers who are popular with library members and customers.

On Monday, September 29 at Bridlington Central Library and on Zoom (5pm): Join acclaimed author Simon Tolkien – novelist, barrister, and grandson of J.R.R. Tolkien – online for a captivating conversation about history, heritage, and the power of storytelling. Simon will join us online from his home in California. This event will be held in person and via Zoom. Tickets are Free.

On Saturday, October 4 at Bridlington Spa thwere’s a packed day of entertainment:

10.30am – What happens when a stand-up comedian raids the kitchen? You get George Egg: Snack Hacker – a riotous mash-up of comedy, cookery, and culinary anarchy. £6 per person.

1pm – Join bestselling author Mike Gayle for a heartfelt and humorous conversation about his latest novel, Hope Street – a moving story of resilience, connection, and the meaning of home. £6 per person.

2pm – a quintessentially British treat! Come along for our Festival Cream Tea – a delicious addition to this year’s festival. Enjoy freshly baked scones served with lashings of cream and strawberry jam accompanied by tea or coffee. £6 per person

3pm – Step into a world of heartache, hope, and healing with bestselling author Cathy Bramley, as she shares the inspiration behind her new novel, Somewhere Only We Know. £6 per person.

Other events are also running across the East Riding of Yorkshire, organised by East Riding Libraries and funded by Arts Council England.

Councillor Nick Coultish, East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism, said: “It’s wonderful to see the return of the Festival of Words to the East Riding.

“This popular festival highlights some of the brightest literary stars and we are delighted to share this celebration of literature with our community.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit: www.festivalofwords.co.uk or call: 01482 392699 during office hours.

Please note that booking is essential for all events, this is a popular festival so visit the website now to secure a place.