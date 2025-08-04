Bridlington author Richard M Jones is pictured with his Yorkshire Railway Disasters book.

Bridlington author Richard M Jones has released his 25th book, entitled Yorkshire Railway Disasters.

Mr Jones has been working hard to document a number of disasters that have occurred around the country, and especially in his home county of Yorkshire.

Going back as far as 1840 when the Howden rail crash became the very first accident to be investigated by the Railway Inspectorate, this book chronicles major accidents that have occurred in the last 180 years including two at Doncaster, 10 at Penistone and four on the lines between Bridlington and Hull as well as Bradford, Leeds, Scarborough and Thirsk.

There will be a special launch event at the Yorkshire Wolds Railway at Fimber Halt on Sunday, August 17.

Mr Jones has dedicated this book to his friend and fellow historian Patrick John Leonard from Colne in Lancashire, who passed away suddenly last year.

Mr Jones said: “What has interested me over the course of my research is the number of memorials to these forgotten tragedies that are hidden away from plain sight, with a number of journeys made by myself to visit as many as I could as well as adding three myself over the last few years at Hull, Burton Agnes and Lockington.

"This book, published by Amberley, is a fascinating chronicle of the history of Yorkshire's rail tragedies all the way up to the 2001 Great Heck disaster which killed 10 people and the Loversall Carr crash in 2022 that thankfully had no fatalities.

“A launch event for this book will take place at the Yorkshire Wolds Railway, a brilliant heritage railway based close to the village of Wetwang on the A166 at 11.30am on Sunday, August 17.

"Anybody interested in attending this event can book direct or simply turn up on the day. Entrance fee to this event is just £3 but this is refundable against any shop purchases.

"Patrick John Leonard was passionate about history and sent me many photos of monuments on his travels, information from him which is contained in this book, and for this reason and to make sure his work lives on I have dedicated it to his memory.

“Anybody who would like to purchase signed copies from the author should contact me on [email protected] or via my Facebook page facebook.com/shipwreck.data.”