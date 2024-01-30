Bridlington author to celebrate publication of his debut novel
and live on Freeview channel 276
A psychological thriller, Fall From Grace will be published by Bloodhound Books, which has sold more than seven million titles worldwide.
Alan said: "Years ago I read a news story about a man who had been living next door to his dead neighbour for more than a year, using her credit card to order take-aways every night.
"I wondered how someone might end up in that situation, and why they would do nothing to change it.
"That planted the seed, and this book is the result."
Both macabre and moving in equal measure, the novel is about the small decisions that can turn a conventional life propped up by the pillars of family and career into a highly unconventional one, which ultimately results in murder.
Alan said: "The subject of the book is quite dark, but it is actually quite light in tone and the motives driving it are all very human - parental love, loneliness and friendship."
He continued: "I have been writing for years and was beginning to give up hope on ever making the breakthrough, but this book attracted quite a bit of attention from agents and when Bloodhound Books offered me a publishing contract it was a very surreal moment.
"I still find it hard now to believe that one of my books will be out there in the world."
A second novel will be published in June.
He will be signing copies of his book at Scarborough bookshop Mrs Lofthouse's Emporium from 2pm to 3pm on Saturday, February 10.