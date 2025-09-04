Author Richard M Jones has produced two books covering the Titanic.

Prolific Bridlington author Richard M Jones is releasing not one but two books covering the Titanic.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has been working on two projects relating to the tragic story of the Titanic, and they have now come to an end, leading to the publication of ‘The Titanic Fleet’ and ‘Titanic: The Searches and the Dives’.

Mr Jones said: “The story of the Titanic has been a huge part of my life and kick started my passion for shipwrecks and writing, so it seems fitting that I should release these two books on the month of the 40th anniversary of the discovery of the wreck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What started as a catalogue of ships relating to the story of this infamous disaster has led to The Titanic Fleet being published by Amberley, a comprehensive guide to the dozens of ships that had a part to play in the tragedy that struck this liner in April 1912.

"From the sister ships and tenders to the ice warning ships, those that sped to rescue survivors right up to the four ships that were sent out to recover the victims from the cold Atlantic many weeks later, this book tells the story of these ships that in one dreadful night came together to form a story that is retold here in a different light.

"The second book to be released is Titanic: The Searches and the Dives, published by Pen and Sword, which fast forwards to the 1970s when the first serious expeditions to search for the wreck of the lost liner took place, leading later to the headline-hitting discovery in 1985, the subsequent salvage of artefacts and ends with the modern day loss of the submersible Titan and the fallout from this scandal.

"Taking many accounts from people who were actually there on the expeditions, this book is dedicated to British Titanic Society founding member Steve Rigby who reached a lifelong ambition to dive on the wreck but sadly died of cancer several years later.”

The launch date for the books is Wednesday, September 17.

For more information on how to purchase signed copies of the book email [email protected] of visit Richard M Jones’ social media pages.