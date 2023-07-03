Bridlington Coastguard called out to reports of a paddle-boarder in difficulty

The Coastguard received reports at 12:09pm today about a paddle-boarder in difficulty.

The coastguard team arrived on scene and quickly established with the Flamborough Lifeboat that the casualty had come off her paddle board and managed to climb some way up the cliff, this meaning an extraction by lifeboat wasn’t going to be possible.

The Coastguard team set up an immediate cliff system which allows a technician to descend the cliff and stabilise the casualty relatively quickly. Once stabilised the casualty was recovered to the top of the cliff in our casualty rescue strop and given minor first aid treatment before leaving the scene.

The Coastguard worked alongside Flamborough RNLI, who stayed on scene and acted as safety cover for the rescue.

The Coastguard have advised that paddle-board users must ensure they check weather and tidal conditions before entering the water, a buoyancy aid should be worn, and people must have a way of calling for help should the unthinkable happen.

If you see someone who requires assistance at the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.