Bradford-based 11-year-old Jaleel and 15-year-old Subhaan brought their horses to the beaches at Bridlington to give them the chance to swim in the sea.

Bridlington is being featured in a new CBBC documentary series.

The ‘My Life’ series, which tells unique stories from a child’s point of view, saw two youngsters use Bridlington as a location to train their horses.

The also used the opportunity to canter and gallop along the beach in preparation for an exciting sport.

They are part of a new generation of British horse riders taking up Neza Bazi, a highly competitive sport which involves galloping at full speed using a long spear to strike wooden pegs in the ground.

Subhaan said: “This is the ultimate sport – it’s you and your horse against everyone else.

“We are competing against adults that are four or five times older than me. We are have to win not just to compete.”

"You feel great when you are riding a horse.

"When you are riding 30mph on a horse with a lance, anything can happen.”

Children’s programme My Life: Me, My Horse and My Spear was due to be aired at 6pm on Monday (March 17) on CBBC and is is available to watch via BBC iPlayer.

Go to tinyurl.com/2tdd2ebh to see a video trailer of the show and Neza Bazi action.

Visit www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk to read more Bridlington-based stories.