Bridlington land train passengers left with bloodied nose and wrist injuries after dog near miss

The land trains at Bridlington, East Riding of Yorkshire. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council/Facebook.

Three Bridlington land train passengers were injured and its driver was left visibly shaken after braking to avoid hitting a dog.

Passengers were left with injuries including a bloodied nose and swollen wrists following the incident on Sewerby Cliff top. The dog’s owner was estimated to be around 100m away at the time of the incident on Friday (April 12).

East Riding Council’s Coastal Services team said drivers would always try to avoid hitting loose dogs but they would take no responsibility if one is ever injured or killed. The Coastal Services’ team’s Facebook post stated that witnesses claimed the dog chased the land train, which takes visitors from Bridlington to Sewerby, before moving in front of it.

They added three passengers had to be treated for minor injuries as a result of the incident and called on dog owners to keep their pets under control.

The Coastal Services team said: “The driver had to brake harshly to avoid hitting the dog.

“The train just missed the dog, which ran straight back to the owner who was estimated to be approximately 100m away when the incident occurred. The owner, who may have been oblivious to the incident, headed away from the incident towards Sewerby.

