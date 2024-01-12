Bridlington police arrest two men on suspicion of drug driving - with another taken into custody for drink driving

Two drivers have been arrested on suspicion of drug driving in what proved to be a busy night for Bridlington police last night (Jan 11).

Patrolling officers also stopped a male driver who was taken into custody for being over the legal drink drive limit.

Numerous other drivers were issued with tickets for motoring offences, with one vehicle taken off the road for not being insured.