Bridlington RNLI called into service to help missing swimmers on World Drowning Prevention Day

Bridlington RNLI D-Class lifeboat 'Ernie Wellings' launching. Photo: RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers called into service on World Drowning Day after two swimmers were reported as possibly missing in the water.

Two persons were seen to enter the sea this afternoon, Thursday July 25, and were reported as possibly missing by the RNLI Lifeguards. At 5.40pm the HM Coastguards requested that the Bridlington RNLI D-Class inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’ to launch with immediate effect.

With a volunteer crew of three, the inshore lifeboat launched from the south beach by 5.51pm and within 7 minutes was on scene and commenced a search of an area close to the RNLI Lifeguard look out point on the north beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An update was received shortly after from the RNLI Lifeguards and mobile HM Coastguard team that both persons had been spotted and both were confirmed as safe and well and out of the water, with this new information the RNLI lifeboat was stood down and returned to the south beach by 6.20pm, where it was recovered, washed down and back on service by 6.50pm.

Bridlington volunteer Helm Ash Traves said: “Today, on World Prevention Drowning Day, the RNLI issued a reminder to the public that everyone visiting beaches along the coast to visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.