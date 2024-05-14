Bridlington RNLI Inshore Lifeboat 'Ernie Wellings' - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI were called out on Monday (May 13) to investigate a mystery object spotted in the sea in Bridlington Bay.

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI were tasked by HM Coastguard at 8.33am after a report was received that an object was floating in the sea in front of Bridlington Leisure World.

The object appeared to have feeding seabirds upon it and as such the Inshore Lifeboat, Ernie Wellings was requested to launch to investigate.

The volunteer crew of three launched at 8.50am and headed towards Leisure World at good speed in poor visibility with a southerly light breeze.

Volunteer Helm - Andy Webber - Image: RNLI/Mike Milner

The RNLI crew reached the object within six minutes.

Upon reaching the mysterious object, it was soon discovered it to be a tree stump.

The stump was recovered by the volunteer crew and taken back to the beach to be removed by East Riding of Yorkshire Council to avoid any further calls.

The ILB returned to the beach and was recovered and back on service by 9.30am.

Andy Webber, Bridlington RNLI Helm, said ‘Although this turned out to be a false alarm with good intent it was important that we received such a call in order to check out the mysterious object.